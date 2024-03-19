KWHL KWHL Logo

MGM Refutes Claims Bruno Mars Owes Them Gambling Debt

March 19, 2024 7:26AM AKDT
MGM is commenting on reports Bruno Mars has amassed some $50 million in gambling debt to them, saying it’s not true. In response to reports, an MGM rep clarified that “any speculation otherwise is completely false.”

The original report had alleged that Mars had run up the debts through his residencies at MGM and was using his profits to settle them. MGM doubles down that Mars “has no debt” with them saying “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers.”

Mars’ representatives didn’t comment and just pointed to MGM’s statement. Mars has been performing in Las Vegas since 2016 and recently collaborated with MGM to launch the Pinky Ring cocktail bar and lounge at the Bellagio.

