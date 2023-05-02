Michael J. Fox Says Partying In The 80s May Have “Done Some Damage”

Michael J. Fox shot to stardom on a sitcom that debuted 40 years ago called “Family Ties”. He sat down with Jane Pauley to talk about his new documentary called “Still” about his ride with fame, and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at just 29 years old. Despite that, he’s remained an incurable optimist that has used his platform to raise over $1.5 billion for Parkinson’s research.

He says the partying he did in the 80s “may have done some damage” that could have led to his diagnosis. And it’s getting harder to live with each day. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s getting harder,” “It’s getting tougher. Every day gets tougher. But that’s the way it is. I mean, who do I see about that?” He had spinal surgery on a benign tumor, which impacted his walking. This has led him to fall and suffer numerous injuries, including breaking both arms, a hand and facial bones. The falling “is a big killer with Parkinson’s. Falling and aspirating food and getting pneumonia — all these subtle ways that get you. You don’t die from Parkinson’s; you die with Parkinson’s. So I’ve been thinking of the mortality of it. I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to 80.”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” streams on Apple TV+ May 12.