Michael Jordan Is The First Athlete On Forbes 400 List

October 5, 2023 6:34AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Michael Jordan’s net worth is now at $3 billion, making him number 379 of the 400 wealthiest people in America. He is the first athlete to make the list. His wealth breaks down to $94 million from the NBA, plus an estimated $2.4 billion from deals with brands including McDonalds, Nike, Hanes and Gatorade. He also recently sold his stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which put him over the top this year.

Elon Musk is No. 1 on the top 400 list, with an estimated worth of $251 billion. Second place belongs to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with his $161 billion.

