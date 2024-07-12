KWHL KWHL Logo

Michael Kopech Throws First Immaculate Inning In 100 Years Of White Sox History

July 12, 2024
We’re in the sportsy sports sports lane but something just happened that hasn’t happened in a 100 years! 

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made some baseball history on Wednesday.  He threw an immaculate inning.  9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 outs.  It also closed out the game. 

 

It’s the 116th in MLB history, but the last time it happened for the White Sox, it was 1923 when Sloppy Thurston did it. 

