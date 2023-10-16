KWHL KWHL Logo

Michelle Williams Narrates Britney Spears’ Audiobook Memoir

October 16, 2023 7:31AM AKDT
Michelle Williams is the famous voice you’ll hear narrating the audiobook version of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me. Spears herself will reportedly record an introduction, while Williams will take over the rest.

The book promises to tell the “incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release. The audiobook will drop the same day the print edition is out on October 24.

Spears told People the reason she isn’t reading the whole thing herself saying, “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching and emotional, to say the least,”  “For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

In her own statement, Williams simply said: “I stand with Britney.”

