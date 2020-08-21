      Weather Alert

Michigan appeals court upholds governor’s emergency powers

Aug 21, 2020 @ 10:23am

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s appeals court says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declarations and orders to curb the coronavirus clearly fall within the scope of her legal powers. The court on Friday rejected Republican lawmakers’ contention that she cannot indefinitely act without their approval. Republicans vowed to appeal the 2-1 ruling to the state Supreme Court. The appeals court denied GOP lawmakers’ contention that a 1945 law only lets a governor indefinitely extend emergencies that are local, not statewide, in nature. Also Friday, Michigan was approved by the federal government to provide an additional $300 weekly benefit to 910,000 unemployed residents.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.