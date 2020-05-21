Michigan dam had repeated safety violations before flooding
By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A hydroelectric dam that failed to hold back floodwaters this week in Michigan was the target of lengthy investigations by federal regulators. The government revoked the Edenville dam’s license over safety violations two years before the flooding that forced 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. Boyce Hydro Power’s history of violations lasted throughout the 14 years the company was authorized to run the nearly century-old dam. That’s according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It repeatedly raised concerns about the dam’s spillway capacity. The dam is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.