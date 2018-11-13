Military contract info session draws strong interest

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska contractors are showing interest in upcoming military construction.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a presentation planned for Wednesday in Fairbanks to inform contractors on how to bid on military projects filled up a few days after it was announced last week.

Pierre Thompson of the Procurement Technical Assistance Program says organizers were expecting about 30 people to attend and received requests from 135.

Likewise, seating is in high demand for a streamed version of the presentation in Anchorage.

The presentation will include staff from Defense Department contracting teams at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright Army Post.

Interior Alaska is seeing significant military spending.

The military is spending $500 million at Eielson alone in preparation for F-35 fighter jets arriving in 2020.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com