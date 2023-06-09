KWHL KWHL Logo

Military Dad Travels 30 Hours To Surprise Daughter At Graduation

June 9, 2023 6:19AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This is the best!! A military father was able to surprise his daughter during her college graduation ceremony last month, but he had a lonnnng trip! 

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez traveled more than 30 hours from Dubai to see his daughter, Pamela Hernandez, graduate from UNLV.  “I had no idea what was going on. I thought he would be on a virtual screen. I did not know he would be in person,” she said.

