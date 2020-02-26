Miller Lite to Celebrating Leap Year With Free Cases of Beer
On Saturday, Feb 29th Miller Lite is indeed giving away cases of beer to celebrate the once-every-four-years holiday of Leap Year…. With just a few catches. First, you’ll be reimbursed for your beer purchase. On the 29th go to Miller Lite’s insta or twitter to grab the QR code that will take you to a special website where you can upload a picture of your receipt and they’ll deposit the amount into your PayPal account. So, if you’re 21 or over and want to jump through a couple hoops, you can literally get a free case of for Leap Year.
More details here