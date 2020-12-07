      Weather Alert

Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

Dec 7, 2020 @ 10:59am

By SHARON COHEN AP National Writer
As a year marked by coronavirus nears an end, millions of Americans are depending on food banks to stave off hunger. Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has distributed 4.2 billion meals in an 8-month period. That’s an unprecedented pace in the group’s history. An Associated Press analysis of most of the group’s food banks found a nearly 57 percent increase in food distribution compared with last year.  Experts say Latinos, Blacks, and households with children and women are among those at greatest risk of hunger.

 

