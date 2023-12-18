KWHL KWHL Logo

Minnie Driver Explains The Savage Reason She Looked Sad At The 1998 Oscars

December 18, 2023 8:23AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

The 1998 Academy Awards were a huge moment for young screenwriters/actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. They won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, also starring Minnie Driver.

Driver played Damon’s love interest and they dated in real life. But maybe what you didn’t know was that Damon broke up with Driver on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and kind of failed to clue Driver into that fact before saying it on national TV. And that was a few weeks before the Oscars. But to rub even more salt in the wound, Damon brought his new girlfriend to the Oscars!!!

So yeah, understandable Driver didn’t look super stoked to watch Damon get the award.

The post Minnie Driver Explains The Savage Reason She Looked Sad At The 1998 Oscars appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Hey Man Nice ShotFilter
6:51pm
NumbSleep Theory
6:47pm
AwakeGodsmack
6:42pm
GlycerineBush
6:38pm
In The EndLinkin Park
6:27pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
2

Complaint seeks to halt signature gathering by group aiming to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
3

Derek Hough’s Wife Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery
4

2 snowmachine riders found dead after search in western Alaska
5

US Coast Guard helicopter that crashed during rescue mission in Alaska is recovered