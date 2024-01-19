Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours

A missing four-year-old boy has been found after getting lost in the southern Alabama woods for more than two days, with his rescuer saying it was God who helped him find the boy.

Phenix Wilkerson is autistic and non-verbal, and went missing from his family’s camper in the small town of Clayton, Alabama on Friday afternoon. He was left in the care of a friend while his mom walked a short distance to her mom’s house and back. When she returned, the camper door was ajar and Phenix was gone.

Since bodies of water and woods surrounded the area, they had to work fast.

Markeith Williams, a 25-year-old mechanic from Ozark, said his wife promised they’d get involved once they heard what was going on. He wasn’t sure until he said he woke up Sunday with a feeling from God he needed to find Phenix. Once they got about 2 miles into the search, he said his heart started racing and that’s how he knew he was getting close and he said, “I knew it was God with me.”

Williams was walking in a field where the search party thought they saw small footprints and that’s when he found him! “He was just looking scared, and he went to cry, but when he saw we weren’t going to hurt him, he was just looking around.” Other than being a little scared he was fine and not really even dirty!