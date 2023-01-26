KWHL KWHL Logo

Missing teenage snowmachiner found dead in northwest Alaska

January 26, 2023 1:24PM AKST
Share
Missing teenage snowmachiner found dead in northwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A teenager missing in northwest Alaska for nearly 10 days was found dead Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers said.

The body of Thomas Aki Pungalik Brown, 18, of Ambler was discovered near Cape Blossom, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Kotzebue, Alaska State Troopers said.

The search for Brown and his cousin, Josiah Ballot of Selawik, also 18, began Jan. 16 when the two did not arrive on a snowmachine in Noorvik that day as planned, Ballot’s mother, Tanya Ballot, told the Anchorage Daily News. They had left Kotzebue the previous day for the trip of just over 40 miles (64 kilometers) east to Noorvik.

Ballot was discovered Friday, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) south of Kotzebue, approximately 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) from his snowmachine. He suffered from severe frostbite and was taken to an Anchorage hospital. Troopers said the snowmachine was recovered from the sea ice.

Recently Played

Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
6:09pm
RiptideBeartooth|
6:06pm
Animal I Have BecomeThree Days Grace|
6:01pm
Fight For Your RightBeastie Boys|
5:58pm
Rolling 7sDirty Honey|
5:47pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54
2

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
3

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
4

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
5

Taylor Swift Gives A Surprise Performance in London