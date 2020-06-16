      Weather Alert

Mississippi DA releases case files in fatal police shooting

Jun 15, 2020 @ 6:08pm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi district attorney has released evidence files in the case of a white officer who fatally shot a black man during a 2015 traffic stop. Lowndes County District Attorney Scott Colom wrote a letter to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch requesting that files be made public on the death of Ricky Ball, who was fatally shot by Columbus Police Officer Canyon Boykin. Fitch sent the files to Colom, who uploaded them to his website Saturday. The files include police depositions and portions of the body camera footage. Fitch dropped the manslaughter charge against Boykin, stating that evidence showed Boykin shot Ball in self-defense.

