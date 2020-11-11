      Weather Alert

Missouri woman gets federal prison in terrorism case

Nov 11, 2020 @ 7:40am

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to help a former Missouri man who died in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State. Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sedina Unkic Hodzic, of St. Louis County, was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists. Prosecutors say Hodzic and her husband, Ramiz Hodzic, sent money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara. Pazara lived in St. Louis County until 2013, when he went to Syria and became a commander for the Islamic State. He later died fighting for the group.

 

