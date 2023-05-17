KWHL KWHL Logo

Mom Tracks Down Good Samaritan Who Helped Her Son After A Crash

May 17, 2023 7:40AM AKDT
16-year-old Hudson Yancey was at a stoplight early one morning when someone slammed into the back of his truck. He had significant injuries including a concussion and biting through a large part of his tongue and lower lip.

He was near a gas station he goes to a lot, and got help from attendant Lamarris Cole.  After seeing surveillance footage of Cole running with him to the crash site and giving him a hug, Hudson’s mom needed to track him down to thank him! There’s now a GoFundMe set up to help Cole care for his new baby!

 

