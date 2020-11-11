Moose roadkill donation group shut down by lack of funding
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska nonprofit organization that salvages roadkill moose and donates the meat to charities and people in need has suspended operations because it lacks funds. Alaska Public Media reports that The Alaska Moose Federation was sustained by memberships, which have significantly declined this year. The federation has four trucks in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Wasilla and Kenai. Volunteer drivers picked up moose killed in road accidents and coordinated with Alaska State Troopers to deliver them to members. Executive Director Don Dyer says the federation has experienced a reduction in membership renewals, possibly because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.