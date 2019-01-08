Moose wanders into Alaska hospital

By RACHEL D’ORO
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A moose wandered into a hospital building Monday in Alaska’s largest city, and Stephanie Hupton was ready with her phone camera.

Hupton works in medical billing at a physical therapy office inside a medical office building attached to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. When a patient mentioned a moose was inside her building, she dashed out the door and started recording a video.

The footage shows the massive animal browsing around some greenery near an entrance before it stands gazing at the camera.

Hupton said the moose briefly lingered before sauntering out through a motion-activated door.

It was an experience Hupton never expected when she moved to Anchorage three years ago from Carroll, Iowa, where she saw her share of deer and cows, but nothing as exotic as a moose.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska calls for less federal control of wildlife management Alaska port official charged with trying to drown daughter Alaska guide pleads guilty to herding bears toward clients Anchorage’s inspection backlog numbers 1,200 properties Houston students return to class after Alaska Earthquake Bonuses of nearly $300,000 paid to pipeline corporation head
Comments