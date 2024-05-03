KWHL KWHL Logo

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep

May 3, 2024 8:05AM AKDT
Share
A male lion looking at the camera with a female in the background.

 When you go on safari in Africa…you can expect to get pretty close to wild animals and nature. But this may have been a little too close. Not is a dangerous way, but in an awkward way.

If you can manage to make it through the day without being in a Jeep on safari while two lions ARE ON THE ROOF MATING…you’re doing ok. 

Since the top of the Jeep is wicker, the tourists got this amazing video…SEE THAT HERE

Recently Played

Master Of PuppetsMetallica
9:33am
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
9:30am
Set It OffSkindred
9:19am
AlivePearl Jam
9:14am
I Was AliveBeartooth
9:01am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

National Guard delays Alaska staffing changes that threatened national security, civilian rescues
2

Douglas DC-4 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska
3

South Africa man convicted in deaths of 2 Alaska Native women faces revocation of U.S. citizenship
4

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
5

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center