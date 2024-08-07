More Gold For Team USA In Track, Wrestling And Other Events

Gabby Thomas crushed the women’s 200 m race claiming gold for Team USA while teammate Brittany Brown secured bronze in a tight finish for third! Cole Hocker won gold in the men’s 1500 meter finals alongside Louisville’s Yared Nuguse getting bronze.

The women’s soccer team beat Germany to advance to the gold medal round, while surfer Caroline Marks earns gold in surfing!

The men’s basketball team advances after beating Brazil. Rock climber Sam Watson put Spider-Man to shame practically running up the rock wall to break a world record 4.75 seconds! Crazy! And Team USA women’s wrestling has their youngest champ in 20-year-old Amit Elor!

But check out women’s artistic swimming Moonwalking upside down in the pool! So cool!

Team USA is crushing the overall medal count with 86 (over China’s 60) and leading in gold medals 24 over China’s 22.