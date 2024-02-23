KWHL KWHL Logo

More Intergenerational Care Homes Help Slow Dementia

February 23, 2024 8:30AM AKST
Source: YouTube

A new state-of-the-art dementia care village in England is the latest to incorporate intergenerational care adding a day nursery for small children.

Stimulation, learning, and fun are all known to slow down the progression of dementia, and what better way to add that into to the daily routine than to let a flock of preschoolers do it?

Belong is a nonprofit operator of senior homes, and this state-of-the-art village incorporates six family-sized 24-hour care households, 23 independent living apartments, as well as the children’s nursery.

There are 400 adults living in that assisted-living center that join the kids in daily activities from music and dancing to storytelling and just plain visiting. There are similar facilities that have been integrating these two groups for many years now in several countries including America…. There’s one in Seattle that opened its doors in 2015 offering this model. There’s also one in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

