KWHL KWHL Logo

More Shawn And Camila Sightings After Their Coachella Reunion

April 21, 2023 6:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Since they were seen getting cozy and kissing at Coachella, now eagle eyes have spotted them hanging out again in Santa Monica.  TMZ and Entertainment Tonight had a three-second clip showing them walking down restaurant-lined street Wednesday while holding hands.  An Australian journalist grabbed the footage saying, “They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together.”

Mendes and Cabello’s outing came about the same night that she seemingly referenced her reunion with Mendes at Coachella last weekend in a new song snippet shared on Instagram. “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f— around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about,” Cabello sings on the track, which is saved as “June Gloom” on her phone.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

 

Recently Played

Brain Stew/jadedGreen Day|
5:09am
Another Celebration At The End Of The WorldMammoth (wvh)|
5:05am
Push ItStatic-x|
5:02am
Master Of PuppetsMetallica|
4:53am
Bring Me To LifeEvanescence|
4:49am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
2

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations
3

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois
4

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
5

Taylor Swift Donates To Florida Food Bank Feeding 125,000