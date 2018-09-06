More than half of Alaska students fell short of standards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s standardized testing results show more than half of public school students failed to meet grade-level standards in English language arts, math and science this year, but the scores improved slightly from the prior year.

The Anchorage Daily News reports students in grades three through nine took the Performance Evaluation for Alaska’s Schools in math and English while students in grades four, eight and 10 took the Alaska Science Assessment. It’s the second year for both standardized tests.

Alaska Education Commissioner Michael Johnson says the results showed “incremental growth,” noting the state still has a “long way to go.”

Deborah Riddle, deputy director for student learning at the state Department of Education and Early Development, says the tests are not the only measure of how schools and districts are performing.

