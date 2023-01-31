KWHL KWHL Logo

More Trolling For Blake Lively Over Ryan Reynolds Watching His Soccer Team

January 31, 2023 7:07AM AKST
Guys, get you a wife that trolls you publicly over and over again like Blake Lively does to Ryan Reynolds. And he does it right back just as much and that is why all of our faith in everlasting love rests solely on their shoulders LOL.

Blake posted on her Instagram stories that she bought ESPN just so she could watch her husband experience “crippling anxiety” while watching Wrexham FC, the team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. They were playing a team 3 leagues higher and winning!

The game ended in a thrilling tie, meaning they’ll face off again February 7th. Reynolds also brought his 8-year-old daughter James to the game with him.

