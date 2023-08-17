KWHL KWHL Logo

Most Adorable Breaking And Entering

August 17, 2023 7:44AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This could be the most adorable breaking and entering EVER! Erin Farley’s dog, Zeppole, was caught in the act of sneaking into their New Jersey neighbor’s yard to take a dip in the pool. And he wasn’t having it when mom tried to get him out of the pool!  She showed the footage to her neighbor and they thought it was hilarious. 

In fact, Zeppole’s antics have resulted in lots of followers on Tik Tok @errieting!

@errieting THE NEIGHBOR’S POV… you asked, we listened. #fyp #comedy #funny #goldenretriever #puppy #dogsoftiktok #dog #funnyanimals #funnydog ♬ original sound – errieting

 

