Most Talked About Fashion And Moments From The Met Gala

May 7, 2024 6:33AM AKDT
The Met Gala always rocks one of the most unusual red carpets with over the top looks, and this year was on par with that. The theme was Garden of Time, so many gowns were inspired by that. Zendaya walked the red carpet in two different looks!

Tyla’s gown was coated in sand, going for the sands of time in an hour glass, and she may not have been able to sit. And four men had to carry her up stairs!

Demi Moore probably needed to go through doors sideways (and good luck if she needed to take a potty break!) Doja Cat had to cover her private areas showing up in an oversized wet t-shirt.

It was also date night for many celeb couples!

