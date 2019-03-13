Will Motley Crue Make “The Dirt” Reunion Permanent?

The Dirt is just a few weeks away and the upcoming Netflix biopic about Motley Crueis causing some to wonder if a more permanent reunion will swell within the group.

However, Nikki Sixx seems to brush off any notion of further Crue pursuits, post-Dirt, despite the fact that the band got together for the first time since their 2015 breakup to record four new songs for the movie. “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” featuring rapper Machine Gun Kelly. (Kelly, under his real name Colson Baker, plays drummer Tommy Lee in the film.)

“Yeah, I miss the guys, and I miss playing with them, and playing that music, but everyone’s fairly busy with their own thing,” the bassist recently told Classic Rock about Motley Crue’s current state of activity.

“That’s a whole conversation that we haven’t even had at that point,” he continued, a full-fledged reunion neither confirmed or denied. “I don’t know if we ever will.”

This stands in seeming contrast to Sixx’s earlier talk of Motley Crue retiring too soon: “There will be no one-offs in our future,” he told Rolling Stone. “Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”

Watch The Dirt trailer below: