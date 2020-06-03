Mount Marathon race postponed by virus until 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Organizers say the Mount Marathon Race has been postponed until next year over coronavirus concerns. The committee that oversees the Mount Marathon Race in Seward announced the 93rd running of the race will be postponed until July 2021 after race officials could not find another appropriate date this year. Race Director Matias Saari says the committee considered an alternate date in September, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel. The race of about 3 miles up and down Mount Marathon to the finish line in Seward was last canceled in 1942 because of World War II.