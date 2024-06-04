KWHL KWHL Logo

MrBeast Officially Has The Most YouTube Subscribers

June 4, 2024 8:05AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s taken 6 years of extravagant giveaways and challenges, but Mr Beast officially now has the most subscribers on YouTube.

T-Series was the most watched channel until Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast just reached 271 million subscribers. He’s also got side channels that boast millions of subscribers: Beast Philanthropy with 24.4 million, MrBeast Gaming with 43.7 million, Beast Reacts with 33.7 million and MrBeast 2 with 42.4 million subscribers.

Recently Played

I Stand AloneGodsmack
3:12pm
CloserNine Inch Nails
3:08pm
This Is The Way (ft. Dmx)Five Finger Death Punch
3:05pm
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
3:00pm
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
2:57pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
2

Coast Guard says Alaska charter boat likely capsized last year after flooding, killing 5
3

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
4

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
5

Climber found dead on Denali, North America’s tallest peak