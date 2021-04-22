Mudvayne Is Back!!!!

Mudvayne have made it official. THEY ARE BACK!
And not just some of them, all of the original members are coming back. Which I thought was going to be a long shot after Greg Tribbett was fired from Hell Yeah in 2014 for what they called a toxic situation.
Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Matthew McDonough and Ryan Martinie be together on stage first time since 2009. The Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville festivals are the only for scheduled for now.
But if they’re doing that you know some new rock will be heading our way at some point as well.