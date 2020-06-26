      Weather Alert

Mueller report witness gets 10 years on child sex charges

Jun 26, 2020 @ 9:18am

By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. Also, in the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of U.S. hostages held in the Middle East. The 10-year sentence imposed Friday was the minimum he could have received.

