MULTIPLE REPORTS: Baseball Is Back…Players Accept MLB’s Offer On New Labor Deal

Mar 10, 2022 @ 11:31am

NEW YORK (AP) – Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season.

The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.

