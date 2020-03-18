Municipal utilities temporarily suspend shutoffs
Municipal utility shut offs are being temporarily suspended as Anchorage remains under a disaster declaration due to the coronavirus. The decision was announced Tuesday by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office and went into effect immediately. That means customers of Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility as well as Municipal Light and Power won’t get cut off due to lack of payment. Officials say regular billing will still accrue, though, and anyone unable to pay should call customer service at ML and P (263-5340) or AWWU (564-2700) to work out a plan. Emergency shut offs will continue as normal.