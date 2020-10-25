      Weather Alert

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Oct 24, 2020 @ 6:00pm

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat so close to Election Day announced support ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski declared her support as the Senate worked through a rare weekend session that’s set to continue Sunday. President Donald Trump’s nominee already appeared to have enough Republican support to push past Democratic opposition. But the nod from Murkowski gives Barrett a boost. Democrats are mounting procedural hurdles but have to real ability to stop the confirmation, which they argue should be left for winner of the presidential election to decide.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus