      Weather Alert

N. Carolina ballot probe defendant now faces federal charges

Apr 21, 2020 @ 4:10pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The political operative already accused in state court of absentee ballot fraud during a 2018 North Carolina congressional election now faces federal charges. Court documents show Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury this month on four counts related to accusations that he fraudulently received Social Security benefits while getting paid for political work. Dowless has been at the center of a state elections and criminal investigation probe into illegal ballot “harvesting” in the 9th Congressional District campaign. Dowless and others were indicted in state court in 2019. Dowless’ state counts are still pending.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!