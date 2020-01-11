Names of officers released in fatal Delta Junction shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect outside Delta Junction. Troopers say North Pole detective Nathan Werner and Department of Public Safety investigator Jack LeBlanc fired service weapons Tuesday while trying to arrest Daniel Duane Jensen. They were part of a task force carrying search and arrest warrants for Jensen, who was wanted on counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Troopers say officers approached a building on Jensen’s property and saw him and another person inside. Troopers say Jensen saw the officers and grabbed a rifle.