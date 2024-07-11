KWHL KWHL Logo

Nancy Cartwright & Sabrina Carpenter Have A Connection

July 11, 2024 7:18AM AKDT
Emmy-winner Nancy Cartwright has voiced the devious Simpsons’ character, Bart Simpson, for over 35 years. But when she answered a fan’s question on TikTok about if Sabrina Carpenter was her niece, Nancy Cartwright blew everyone’s mind with her response!

@officialnancycartwright Replying to @sapphirem__ The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰 #sabrinacarpenter #bartsimpson #celebrities @Sabrina Carpenter ♬ original sound – Nancy Cartwright

“Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?” Cartwright said in the short clip, before sharing a photo of her with the chart-topping singer. “Yeah, absolutely,” Cartwright confirmed. “She’s pretty amazing.”

Now this isn’t “new” information because this fun fact was revealed on Capital-FM radio about 3 years ago!

 

