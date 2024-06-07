KWHL KWHL Logo

National Donut Day Deals And Freebies

June 7, 2024 3:42AM AKDT
Share
Delicious donuts isolated on white

It’s National Donut Day!  Here’s how to celebrate with freebies and deals!

**Duck Donuts is giving you a free cinnamon sugar donut just for walking through the door!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duck Donuts (@duckdonuts)

**Dunkin’  is giving out a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

 

**Krispy Kreme is offering a free “favorite” donut (not including the limited-time-only Dolly Parton “Southern Sweets” collection, but includes a variety of classic and cake donuts)

Recently Played

I Stand AloneGodsmack
10:03pm
Fight For Your RightBeastie Boys
9:59pm
GoneAtreyu
9:56pm
My Own PrisonCreed
9:44pm
Summertime VoodooHighly Suspect
9:40pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
3

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them
4

Judge weighs arguments in case seeking to disqualify ranked choice repeal measure from Alaska ballot
5

1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain