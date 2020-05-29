      Weather Alert

National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

May 28, 2020 @ 5:35pm

By TIM SULLIVAN and AMY FORLITI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody. Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd’s death, which was seen in a video that showed him gasping for breath while an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand