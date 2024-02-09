KWHL KWHL Logo

National Pizza Day

February 9, 2024
It’s National Pizza Day!  Here are some places you can get some deals:

Domino’s Perfect Combo Meal ($19.89) is an ongoing deal ending after Super Bowl Sunday: you get two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke (use coupon code 1387).

If you are a Papa Rewards member, you can win a Vegas $tyle Pizza: one that that is “stuffed” with cash. Go to Papa John’s VegasStylePizza website to enter to win $58,000 delivered by Venmo and a Pepsi Zero Sugar “to wash it down.” Earn extra entries by buying Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza.

 

 

For other deals locally, search #NationalPizzaDay on social media! What’s YOUR favorite pizza in town?

