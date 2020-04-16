National super PAC backs Collins in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — A national political fundraising committee is endorsing Rep. Doug Collins’ bid to unseat his fellow Georgia Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The endorsement Wednesday from Great America PAC comes as Loeffler faces scrutiny over stock transactions she made just before the coronavirus pandemic sent markets tumbling. Collins is a four-term congressman from northeast Georgia. Loeffler was recently appointed to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson. They’re among over 20 candidates running in a November special election for Loeffler’s seat. Loeffler says she wasn’t involved in the stock trades, which were made as Congress received briefings on the virus.