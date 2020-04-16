      Weather Alert

Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns as virus cases rise

Apr 15, 2020 @ 5:35pm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the vast Native American reservation that lies in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe last weekend first put in place the lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes except in emergencies on the reservation where about 175,000 people live. That came after weekday nighttime curfews were imposed that remain in place. The number of Navajo Nation coronavirus cases topped 900 Wednesday with more 35 deaths. Navajo Nation police issued more than 100 criminal nuisance lockdown violation citations last Friday and Saturday.

