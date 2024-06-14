Navy Dad Flies 17 Hours To Surprise His Son At Graduation

A high school graduate got the surprise of his life at graduation…grab tissues!

David Castillo is serving our country in the Navy and knew it would mean the world to his son, David Randy, if he could make it to San Antonio, Texas for his high school graduation. So he decided to make his 17 hour flight from his base in South China Sea a secret and arranged for a special moment before the ceremony. In a video posted by the school district, David Randy was asked who was there to watch him walk the stage, to which he replied: “My family is coming right now, but my aunt and brother are here.”

Then he’s asked about his dad…who is standing right behind him.

INSTANT UGLY TEARS