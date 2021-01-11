Navy rolls out new strategy for expanding Arctic operations
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Navy has released details of a new strategy for operations in the Arctic as competition for resources among nations increases in the region. The Juneau Empire reported members of Alaska’s congressional delegation have expressed support for the increased focus on the Artic. The Navy has provided an outline of planned operational changes for the military sea services operating in and around Alaska. The strategical updates are part of a response to receding sea ice blamed on climate change that makes mineral and biological resources more accessible to nations including the U.S., China and Russia.