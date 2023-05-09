KWHL KWHL Logo

“Nervous A-Listers” Holding Up Britney Spears’ “Brutally Honest” Memoir

May 9, 2023 3:52AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The publisher releasing Britney Spears’ “brutally honest” memoir is dealing with some worried A-listers who know her. The Sun reported an insider says, “Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers,”  “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written.”

Word is that the book is nearly finished and that it would “shake the world”. But now the source says it has been halted…and it might be for good. The “groundbreaking instant best-seller,” was supposed to be out in the fall written with ghostwriter Sam Lansky. And then there’s the $15 million deal Britney got to write it so….would she have to get that back???

Recently Played

Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes|
3:04am
AwakeGodsmack|
2:59am
SpoonmanSoundgarden|
2:55am
JackHardy|
2:52am
LongviewGreen Day|
2:47am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2 US Army helicopters collide in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers
2

Ed Sheeran Plays Guitar And Sings In Court
3

US Army: Helicopters crashed in mountains, fair weather
4

Anchorage Assembly Extends Shelter Operations at Sullivan Arena
5

Are These The Best Songs To Sing Along With In The Car?