Netflix Begins Crackdown On Sharing Passwords In The US

Did you get a delightful lil’ email from Netflix with the title “an update on sharing?” Because you’re not the only one.

According to Tech Crunch, any users received a pushy reminder that “a Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

This comes during a time when Netflix is trying to compete with all the other streamers… Who are not necessarily cracking down on passwords in the same way.

We’re guessing you’re going to have the same amount of money for streaming as you did before Netflix got picky about passwords, so if you need some loopholes, here are some from a few months ago to try.