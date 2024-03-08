KWHL KWHL Logo

Netflix Helped Make Adam Sandler The Highest Paid Actor

March 7, 2024 3:47PM AKST
Source: YouTube

Adam Sandler’s partnership with Netflix has paid off in a big way for him, putting him at the top of the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2023. Sandler earned $73 million while Barbie catapulted Margot Robbie to earn $59 million.

The rest of the list includes Tom Cruise ($45M), Ryan Gosling ($43M), Matt Damon ($43M), Jennifer Aniston ($42M), Leonardo DiCaprio ($41M), Jason Statham ($41M), Ben Affleck ($38M) and Denzel Washington ($24M).

