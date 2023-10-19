KWHL KWHL Logo

Netflix Plans Brick-And-Mortar Stores For 2025

October 19, 2023 6:59AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Is Netflix trying to compete with Disney… Or Blockbuster? (RIP)

According to NPR, Netflix is planning two “Netflix House” locations in 2025. We don’t know yet where they will be though. The streaming giant will leverage its own movies and shows with retail, dining, and live entertainment.

The Smithsonian Magazine adds that earlier this year, a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Bites served dishes created by celebrity chefs that have appeared on Netflix’s shows in Los Angeles. Perhaps LA will be home to one of the “Netflix House” locations. And who could forget that LA has hosted the Netflix Is A Joke festival? They will again in May of 2024.

In true Netflix fashion, they already hope to expand beyond the first two spots in major cities around the country.

