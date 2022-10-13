Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series Becomes Second Most Popular Series Ever

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s second-most-watched series, followed by Stranger Things season 4, which had the best ratings, according to Deadline.

With 205.33M more hours watched in its third week, the show stayed at the top of the global Top 10 English TV List on Netflix. Over 700 million hours of the show have been watched. 1.35 billion hours of Stranger Things 4 were watched in the first month.

Dahmer-Monster stars Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and Michael Learnard.

How many times have you watched the Dahmer series? Did you watch it all the way through, or did you have to take breaks?